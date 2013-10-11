Police open homicide investigation after man was found dead in his Huntly home over the weekend

A homicide investigation has commenced after a man was found dead in his home in Huntly on Sunday afternoon.

It is believed that Wayne Terrence Noda, 48, whose identity had only been revealed today, died as a result of injuries he sustained.

Police want to speak to people who were in a silver-coloured SUV in Hamilton on Victoria Street, near Bryce Street, at approximately 6.30pm on Saturday.

A man approached this vehicle and appeared to attempt to get in, Detective Senior Sergeant Ross Patterson said.

Police also want to locate a 2011 Nissan Skyline with registration KAM195.