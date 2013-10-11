Police open homicide investigation after man was found dead in his Huntly home over the weekend

Source:
A homicide investigation has commenced after a man was found dead in his home in Huntly on Sunday afternoon.
It is believed that Wayne Terrence Noda, 48, whose identity had only been revealed today, died as a result of injuries he sustained.
Police want to speak to people who were in a silver-coloured SUV in Hamilton on Victoria Street, near Bryce Street, at approximately 6.30pm on Saturday.
A man approached this vehicle and appeared to attempt to get in, Detective Senior Sergeant Ross Patterson said.
Police also want to locate a 2011 Nissan Skyline with registration KAM195.
Anyone with any information can contact the Operation Tailor team at Huntly Police Station on (07) 828 7650 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
