Police open fire on man aiming gun at them during wild chase through Bay of Plenty's Kawerau

Source:  1 NEWS

Police have apprehended a man after a wild chase around Kawerau, a town in the Bay of Plenty, which involved police shooting at the man when he at one stage aimed a gun at them. 

Those in the Bay of Plenty town have been advised to avoid travelling. Source: 1 NEWS

Video supplied to 1 NEWS shows a black car being chased through the township by multiple police cars and the Kawerau District Council has posted on Facebook advising lockdowns were in place while the incident unfolded.

According to police, around 11:25am they began a pursuit after a man fled from a Kawerau property in a vehicle while an arrest warrant was being executed.

Spikes were deployed however the vehicle continued towards Te Teko. The fleeing vehicle was spiked again and came to a stop in Te Teko, police say.

At this point police say the driver aimed a gun at officers, who fired at him in response.

Police say the man then fled in another vehicle stolen from the scene and headed back towards Kawerau.

Police forced the vehicle to a stop in Kawerau, however the man then fled on foot.

He was tracked to a residential property and surrendered to police around 2pm and was taken into custody.

No injuries have been reported to those involved or any Police staff at this time.

1 NEWS also understands a police car has been badly damaged as a result of the chase.

Police will be closing Stae Highway 30 Te Teko east of the Rangitaiki River while a scene examination is conducted.

Motorists should avoid the area as there will be delays.

An investigation into the circumstances of the incident is underway.

A Critical Incident Investigation will also be undertaken and as Police guns were discharged the Independent Police Conduct Authority will be notified.

