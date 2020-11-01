TODAY |

Police officers take part in 2020 Auckland Marathon for slain officer Matthew Hunt

Source:  1 NEWS

Uniformed police officers have taken part in the 2020 Auckland Marathon this morning in honour of slain officer Matthew Hunt.

Constable Hunt's loved ones invited his former colleagues to join the event.

Officers took part in the 11km traverse - beginning at Smales Farm Bus Station, in Northcote, and ending at Victoria Park - to remember their fallen colleague.

The 28-year-old became the 33rd officer to be killed in the line of duty after being fatally shot during what police called a routine traffic stop in Massey, in West Auckland, on June 19.

Another officer was seriously injured after being shot in the leg.

Mourners at the Eden Park service included family and friends, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and more than a 1000 fellow officers.

Constable Hunt's loved ones earlier invited his former colleagues to join the avid runner for six marathons he had signed up for before his death.

It comes after his friends participated in the Taupō half marathon in August.

