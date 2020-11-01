Police officers take part in 2020 Auckland Marathon for slain officer Matthew Hunt

Uniformed police officers have taken part in the 2020 Auckland Marathon this morning in honour of slain officer Matthew Hunt.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Officers took part in the 11km traverse - beginning at Smales Farm Bus Station, in Northcote, and ending at Victoria Park - to remember their fallen colleague.

The 28-year-old became the 33rd officer to be killed in the line of duty after being fatally shot during what police called a routine traffic stop in Massey, in West Auckland, on June 19.

Another officer was seriously injured after being shot in the leg.

Your playlist will load after this ad