Police officers stood down after contact with Covid case

Seven police officers have been stood down after coming in contact with a positive Covid-19 case.

The positive case was a woman who presented at Middlemore Hospital with no symptoms but later tested positive for the virus on Thursday.

In a statement on Friday, police say officers from Counties Manukau District had “dealings with this individual and another family member on Wednesday morning” prior to her testing positive.

They say the officers wear face coverings the entire time they were with the family.

“Following advice from health officials, seven officers were stood down last night as a precautionary approach due to being in close proximity with these individuals,” Superintendent Jill Rogers, the Counties Manukau District Commander said.

“Police will follow further advice from health officials around when these officers can return to work.”