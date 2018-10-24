TODAY |

Police officers committed 'abuse of power' after kneeing, stepping on man handcuffed in South Auckland

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice

Two police officers were found to have committed "an abuse of power" after kneeing and stepping on the leg of a man while he was handcuffed in South Auckland's Ramarama, a report by the Indepdendent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) said today.

It comes after a man called the police on October 26, 2016, after his ute was stolen by a man in Bombay, South Auckland.

The suspect, who was driving in the stolen vehicle, did not stop for police when signalled to do so, the report said. Police then pursued the driver through the countryside for approximately 15 minutes, during which the driver rammed the police car pursuing him.

The man later surrendered to police on a private farm after stopping the ute and getting out of the vehicle with his hands in the air. He then lay face down on the ground with his hands behind his back as several officers arrested and handcuffed him.

During the arrest, an officer deliberately kneed the man twice in the head, causing facial injuries. While the man was lying on the ground handcuffed, a second officer intentionally stepped on his leg.

The IPCA found that both officers had unlawfully applied force to the man.

"The officers used intentional and gratuitous force against the man when he was in a vulnerable position, restrained on the ground. Their actions were an abuse of power," Authority Chair Judge Colin Doherty said.

The first officer was charged with wounding with reckless disregard. The officer pleaded guilty and was discharged without conviction by a district court judge. He resigned from the police following the incident.

The second officer was sanctioned by police following an employment investigation.

The Authority also raised a number of shortcomings it identified in the conduct of the police investigation into the matter to the police commissioner.

"The public has high expectations on our police staff and we strive to meet that expectation every day," Counties Manukau District Commander Superintendent Jill Rogers said. 

"The actions undertaken by the two officers did not meet those expectations and police took appropriate action to address this behaviour."

Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Jay Hepi
Former Tribesman and Rebels gang president running for Far North Mayoralty
2
Prince Louis was also out and about as his dad took part in the event in Berkshire.
Baby Archie makes rare public appearance, watches dad Prince Harry compete in charity polo match
3
Gun owners are calling on authorities to clear up the confusion over the high-powered firearms ban.
Can AR-15 owners avoid the gun ban with pump-action modifications? Not even police know
4
India collapsed to 24/4 early on chasing NZ's 239 and despite their best efforts, they couldn't catch Kane Williamson and his men.
'A gritty, special performance' - How the world reacted to the Black Caps' stunning World Cup semi win
5
All train lines were down this morning, and only limited bus replacement services.
Train services in Wellington suspended following incident
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:30
The majority of SUDI-related deaths in New Zealand are babies of Māori or Pacific background.

Importance of flax pods pushed in bid to reduce SUDI deaths in infant Māori
01:21
Outgoing Gisborne mayor, Meng Foon says he has always wanted to continue public service.

Retiring Gisborne mayor appointed Race Relations Commissioner
The DHB's also developed a Far North local response group, a school based initiative and a suicide prevention training programme for youth workers

Suicide rate among Māori men rises to highest in decade
03:21
Advocates alongside those in the Manurewa queues are calling for a system change.

John Campbell joins the queue at South Auckland Work and Income, as advocates demand change