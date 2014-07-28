TODAY |

Police officer who threw man in custody against wall found to have used 'unnecessary and excessive' force

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice

A police officer who flung a man in custody against a wall, causing him to hit his head and knock him unconscious, has been found by the Independent Police Conduct Authority to have used excessive force.

The incident occurred when an officer, named only as Custody Officer D, attempted to restrain an intoxicated man at the Counties Manukau District Custody Unit in April 2017.

The officer involved has been subject to an employment investigation, but remains a member of New Zealand police, police said.

The man had been arrested for breaching his bail and taken to the Counties Manukau District Custody Unit. He was intoxicated and described by some police as "fooling around", the authority said in a statement today. Custody Officer D, however, interpreted the man's behaviour as aggression.

While being escorted to a cell, the man struck the window of another cell with his hand. Custody Officer D heard the strike behind him and decided the man needed to be controlled.

In an attempt to take control of the man, Custody Officer D flung him into a wall. The man's head hit the wall with some force.

CCTV footage showed him slide down the wall to the floor. Custody Officer D and another custody officer continued attempting to restrain the man, even though he appeared to be unconscious.

Authority Chairman, Judge Colin Doherty, said in a statement, "Custody Officer D’s use of force against this man was unnecessary and excessive."

The authority also found police failed to respond appropriately to an injury to the man caused by the use of force.

Police offered to have the man examined by a doctor but he initially refused the offer. He was later seen by a doctor who had been called into the custody unit to see another detainee.

The authority found that police should have called a doctor regardless of the man’s wishes, and added the doctor was made aware the man had been drinking alcohol but was not told that he may have suffered a head injury.

"Custody staff ought to have reassessed the man’s health after he was injured, and increased their monitoring of him until he was seen by a doctor," Judge Doherty says.

The authority has recommended that police provide relevant CCTV footage, where available, to health professionals called to examine detainees.

Superintendent Jill Rogers, Counties Manukau District Commander, said in a statement police accept the findings and have taken appropriate action as a result, including having the officer subject to an employment investigation.

"As police we acknowledge that we have a duty of care for people that are held in the custody unit," Superintendent Rogers says.

"We set high standards for our police staff and we strive to deliver on those every day."

Police could not comment further on the investigation.

Prison generic file image. Source: Thinkstock
More From
New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:38
Diane Maxwell said the current age of 65 needs to go up.
Raising age for NZ Super a 'no-brainer' - outgoing Retirement Commissioner
2
Jacinda Ardern told Breakfast the decision was made based on New Zealand’s interests only.
NZ's Pacific orientated defence focus not because of China's influence in the region - Ardern
3
Around $785 million goes unclaimed – are you one of those missing out on getting their share?
Could you contribute more to KiwiSaver and be eligible for a $500 top up?
4
New Zealanders were surveyed on the issue in the latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll.
New Zealanders against cannabis legalisation in latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll
5
The incident happened northbound, just north of the Drury interchange.
Delays expected on Auckland's Southern Motorway after truck catches fire
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
09:25
Beijing’s Washington Post bureau chief has written a book on North Korea.

World shouldn't underestimate Kim Jong Un, says Kiwi journalist who's visited North Korea multiple times

NZ's Hercules aircraft set to be replaced with new fleet at cost in excess of $1 billion
08:55
Jacinda Ardern told Breakfast the decision was made based on New Zealand’s interests only.

NZ's Pacific orientated defence focus not because of China's influence in the region - Ardern
05:17

Listening to communities' needs starting point for improving wellbeing of rural New Zealanders - economist