Police officer stood down after video shows him telling arrested man to kill himself

A police officer has been stood down after a video surfaced appearing to show them telling a member of the public to kill themselves.

Source: 1 NEWS

The video posted on Snapchat and then published by Newshub showed an arrested suspect being called expletives before being asked

"why don't you just f****** kill yourself?".

Police confirmed the incident occurred in early February last year after a family harm incident where a pregnant woman had been assaulted.

A man in his late 30s was arrested, charged and pleaded guilty to charges of assault with intent to injure and contravening a Protection Order.

He was later sentenced to nine months' imprisonment.

Counties Manukau District Commander Superintendent Jill Rogers said the matter of the officer's treatment of the suspect had only recently been brought to the attention of the organisation.

"We have immediately commenced an investigation into the matter in accordance with our internal disciplinary process," Rogers said.

"The officer involved will be stood down, police will be referring this matter to the Independent Police Conduct Authority."

Police Minister Poto Williams said she was "disturbed" when she saw the video and the incident should not have happened.