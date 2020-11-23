Police officer stabbed responding to family harm incident in Canterbury

A police officer is being treated in hospital in Canterbury after being stabbed while responding to a family harm incident today.

Police told 1 NEWS they were called to the Oxford property just after 4.30pm after reports of a man damaging the property but when an officer tried to speak to him and deescalate the situation, the officer was threatened with a knife.

The officer withdrew and waited for back-up, police say.

Once back-up arrived, the man approached the officers in their vehicle and attacked one with the knife, police allege.

"The officer has raised their arm to protect themselves and has received lacerations to their arm," Canterbury District Commander Superintendent John Price says.

"Staff provided first aid immediately to their injured colleague... No-one else was injured in the incident."

The officer suffered moderate injuries and is being treated in hospital in a stable condition.

“The safety of staff is our priority, there is always a risk in policing but an assault on an officer protecting their community is an assault on the fabric of our community," Price says.

"Senior police and colleagues will be supporting the injured officer and his family."