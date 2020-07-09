TODAY |

Police officer shooting: Murder accused can keep name secret - for now

Source: 

The man accused of murdering Constable Matthew Hunt can keep his name secret for another three days at least.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Mourners at the Eden Park service included family and friends, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and more than a 1000 fellow officers. Source: 1 NEWS

An application for continued name suppression was declined in the High Court in Auckland by Justice Venning this morning.

However, the order was extended until 4pm on Monday to give his legal team time to consider whether to appeal the decision.

Constable Hunt was shot, and another officer injured, during a routine traffic stop in West Auckland on 19 June.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The emotional moment came at the end of the Auckland service. Source: 1 NEWS

Earlier this month, 30-year-old Natalie Jane Bracken was publicly identified as the woman charged with being an accessory to murder after the fact after losing her name suppression bid.

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:16
Covid-19 expert Siouxsie Wiles urges Kiwis not to get complacent - and get tested
2
Origin of Stonehenge's giant upright stones revealed
3
1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll: Collins up as preferred PM, but National still in deep trouble
4
Analysis: ACT will be celebrating latest poll, but Greens will be nervous
5
'We are in very serious, dire straits' - Pleas for a Pacific travel bubble as tourist cash evaporates
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
04:16

Covid-19 expert Siouxsie Wiles urges Kiwis not to get complacent - and get tested
05:27

'We are in very serious, dire straits' - Pleas for a Pacific travel bubble as tourist cash evaporates

Morning Briefing July 31: New poll shows National still in deep trouble

'I was panicking' - Mother explains escape from Covid-19 isolation hotel with four children