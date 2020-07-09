Police officer shooting: Murder accused can keep name secret - for now

The man accused of murdering Constable Matthew Hunt can keep his name secret for another three days at least.

An application for continued name suppression was declined in the High Court in Auckland by Justice Venning this morning.

However, the order was extended until 4pm on Monday to give his legal team time to consider whether to appeal the decision.

Constable Hunt was shot, and another officer injured, during a routine traffic stop in West Auckland on 19 June.

