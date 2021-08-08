Police officer shares personal tragedy as Rail Safety Week begins

A Rangiora police officer who lost her entire family in a rail crash nearly 50 years ago is sharing her personal tragedy as Rail Safety Week begins today.

The campaign hopes to prevent more collisions on our railway lines, with 163 people having died on the rail network in the past decade.

Kim Munro's mother was driving through a rail crossing with her younger brother and sister when it collided with a northbound train on May 3, 1976.

"It was dragged quite a way up the track — it was a mangled wreck," she said.

Her family all died instantly, leaving her "an orphan overnight".

The crash occurred at this rail crossing on Western Lake Rd. Source: 1 NEWS

Munro was not quite six years old at the time of the incident, and has few photos together with her mother and siblings.



She doesn't want anyone else to go through the same experience.

"It's a very personal story but I'm prepared to have it out there if it makes a difference. Hopefully, it will save a life."

Rangiora police officer Kim Munro. Source: 1 NEWS