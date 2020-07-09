Police officer Matthew Hunt had 'everything to live for', mum says at funeral

"Every day, in every way, you made me so, so proud to be your mum." Diane Hunt has paid a powerful tribute at the funeral of her son Matthew today.

Constable Matthew Hunt was shot and killed while on-duty in Auckland on June 19. Today he was farewelled by his friends, family and colleagues, with more than 1000 people attending the service at Eden Park.

As well as hearing from Police Commissioner Andrew Coster and Mr Hunt's former supervising officer Dean Taylor, his family spoke at the service they gave permission to be live streamed online.

Ms Hunt says her son "found his forever family" with the police, and had dreamed of being an officer since he was young.

He had been looking at his future career within police, preparing for six half-marathons and still regularly coming for dinner with her before he died, she says.

"He had everything to live for."

Through his friends and family, Mr Hunt was remembered as a handsome and humble young man on- and off-duty. "We saw you, Matthew," Ms Hunt says.

"Those who love you, saw behind your veil of humility and we saw the calibre of the man you were destined to become.

"I love you Matthew, now and forever. Every day, in every way, you made me so, so proud to be your mum."

Mr Hunt's uncle, Robert Winterbottom, recalled the moment he, his wife and their daughter found out Matthew had died.

At first, he says, there were texts between his wife and Ms Hunt as the news slowly emerged that two police officers had been shot.

"[They went through] various scenarios. 'It can't be Matt. It isn't Matt. They would've told me by now.'