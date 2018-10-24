Police officer hit by vehicle while laying spikes during pursuit in Huntly

A police officer has been left with moderate injuries after being swiped by a car during a pursuit in Huntly in the early hours of this morning.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police had failed to pull over a car due to its erratic driving along Great South Road in Huntly just after midnight, prompting a chase.

According to Waikato District Commander Superintendent Bruce Bird, the officer had been rolling out road spikes along Tumate Mahuta Drive when the runaway car drove past around 1 am.

The officer sustained moderate injuries as the vehicle swiped the side of a patrol car, hitting the officer as it did so.

According to Commander Superintendent Bird, the officer was transported to hospital but has since been discharged and is recovering at home.