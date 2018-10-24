TODAY |

Police officer hit by vehicle while laying spikes during pursuit in Huntly

A police officer has been left with moderate injuries after being swiped by a car during a pursuit in Huntly in the early hours of this morning. 

Police had failed to pull over a car due to its erratic driving along Great South Road in Huntly just after midnight, prompting a chase. 

According to Waikato District Commander Superintendent Bruce Bird, the officer had been rolling out road spikes along Tumate Mahuta Drive when the runaway car drove past around 1 am. 

The officer sustained moderate injuries as the vehicle swiped the side of a patrol car, hitting the officer as it did so. 

According to Commander Superintendent Bird, the officer was transported to hospital but has since been discharged and is recovering at home. 

The driver of the vehicle is now assisting police with their enquiries while charges are yet to be determined. 

