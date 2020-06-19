Police officer has died after shooting in West Auckland, 1 NEWS understands

One police officer is believed to be dead and another seriously injured after being shot in a "critical incident" in Massey, West Auckland, this morning.

Police have confirmed multiple shots were fired at officers after a "routine traffic stop" on Reynella Drive at around 10.30am.

Two officers were shot and seriously injured, while a member of the public was also injured after being hit by a car, police say.

1 NEWS understands one of the officers has since died.

A manhunt is now underway for the shooter, who fled the scene in a vehicle, police say.

St John confirmed three people have been taken to hospital, with one was in a critical condition, one in a serious condition and one moderate at the time.

One man who lives in the area says the shooting is a "big shock" for the normally quiet neighbourhood.

"I heard a noise, bang, bang, bang, three times, then I came out and saw the police and ambulance were there," Eric Lew told 1 NEWS.

"I've never seen anything happen in this area before... It's really scary."

Local schools have been ordered into lockdown, including Massey High School and Lincoln Heights School, however the schools assure the students are safe and ask parents not to get in touch.

Three ambulances, a rapid response team and three managers were sent to the incident at around 10.40am, a St John spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

Cordons are in place and a number of roads have been shut, with buses in the area diverted and members of the public warned to avoid Massey.

In particular, people are urged to avoid areas around Don Buck Road, Waimumu Road, Hewlitt Road and Triangle Road.