Police officer dies following serious crash in Karaka

A police officer has died from her injuries following a serious crash on Linwood Rd in Karaka on February 13.

A Police car at the scene of an investigation. Source: 1 NEWS

She was off-duty at the time of the crash, police said in a statement.

The police officer was airlifted to Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition. She later died in hospital.

The woman was an officer in the Counties Manukau district.

Her family were by her side when she passed away, Counties Manukau District commander superintendent Jill Rogers said in a statement.

"This is absolutely devastating news for our Police whānau and we are providing support to her colleagues.

"We will do everything we can to support our officer’s family through this tragedy, Ms Rodgers said.