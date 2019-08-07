Police officer concussed after being assaulted during brawl on Auckland's K Road

A man has been arrested following an assault on a police officer which saw him sent to hospital with concussion overnight.

Police said in a statement today a 31-year-old man was arrested over the incident and will appear in the Auckland District Court tomorrow.

"Police staff were dealing with a number of people fighting at around 3.30am today, when an unrelated person came up and hit the officer from behind, causing him to fall to the ground," the statement read.



The officer was hospitalised suffering a serious concussion, and remains in hospital in a stable condition.