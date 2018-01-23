Police officer appears in Auckland court charged with sex attack on fellow officer

A 28-year-old male police officer has appeared in the Auckland District Court this afternoon charged with indecent assault and sexual violation following an investigation into a complaint made by another police officer.

Detective Superintendent Dave Lynch says the male officer was arrested following an investigation into the complaint.

The complaint relates to two incidents which are alleged to have occurred in the early hours of February 5, 2019.

The male officer has been stood down and a separate employment investigation will follow in due course, Mr Lynch said.