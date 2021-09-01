TODAY |

Police officer allegedly breached Auckland border to attend funeral

Source:  1 NEWS

A police officer has allegedly breached Auckland's Covid-19 border to go with a group to a funeral.

Police say it is carrying out an internal investigation after the officer was allowed through a checkpoint without an exemption.

The officer had allegedly accompanied a group of people across the boundary to attend a funeral a short distance away, a police spokesperson said. 

"Police have confirmed the travel was not permitted by health, but further inquiries into the matter are required to more fully understand the context, including decision-making around the case."

The police watchdog, the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) has been notified.

