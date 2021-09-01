Police officer allegedly breached Auckland border to attend funeral

A police officer has allegedly breached Auckland's Covid-19 border to go with a group to a funeral.

Auckland's Covid-19 border checkpoint. Source: 1 NEWS

Police say it is carrying out an internal investigation after the officer was allowed through a checkpoint without an exemption.

The officer had allegedly accompanied a group of people across the boundary to attend a funeral a short distance away, a police spokesperson said.

"Police have confirmed the travel was not permitted by health, but further inquiries into the matter are required to more fully understand the context, including decision-making around the case."