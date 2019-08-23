Police offer praise after only three breaches nationwide in first hours of Alert Level 2

Police are hailing the behaviour of New Zealanders after moving to Covid-19 Alert Level 2, with just three breaches recorded up to early yesterday evening.

A Police car at the scene of an investigation. Source: 1 NEWS

After moving to Alert Level 2 at 11.59pm Tuesday, the first 18 hours were relatively quiet, police said. All three of the breaches resulted in a warning, according to authorities.

A handful of residential visits were carried out by police, in order to remind the public of the requirements of Level 2.

Alert Level 3 saw police record 1231 breaches, with those resulting in 295 prosecutions. The Level 3 breaches also saw 850 warnings and 86 youth referrals.