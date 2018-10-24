Police offer $100,000 reward for information on unsolved 1995 murder of young woman

Police are today offering a $100,000 reward for information to help solve the 1995 murder of a young woman in Christchurch.

Angela Blackmoore, 21, was stabbed to death on Vancouver Avenue, in Wainoni, on August 17 that year, police said.

Her two-year-old son had been sleeping at the time of the incident and there was no sign of forced entry.

Ms Blackmoore's body was later discovered by her partner after he returned from work at around 11.20pm, they said.

An intensive homicide investigation was carried out at the time of the incident, with hundreds of people being spoken to.

"This was a horrific crime resulting in the death of a young mother with her whole life ahead of her," Investigations Manager Detective Inspector Corrie Parnell said.

"With the passing of time allegiances may have changed and we’re appealing to anyone with information that might help, no matter how small or seemingly insignificant, to contact us."