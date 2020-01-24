Police now searching for body in case of teen who went missing while swimming at Dunedin beach

Police say they're now searching for a body in the case of a teen who went missing while swimming at a Dunedin beach this week.

Police and ambulance services were called to the south end of St Clair Beach at around 4.30pm on Thursday over reports of a teenager in difficulty in the water.

“Unfortunately, due to the amount of time that has passed, we are now searching for a body,” says Sergeant Nathan White, Otago Coastal SAR Coordinator.

“It has been an unsuccessful day of searching in testing conditions, but from the outset of this operation the dedication and determination of volunteers from Surf Life Saving NZ and LandSAR, while covering vast lengths of coastline, gives me confidence that we're doing everything we can to recover the missing teenager.”