Police not seeking anyone else over deaths of man and woman in Waipukurau

Police say they are not seeking anyone else in connection with the deaths of two people found at a residential address in Waipukurau  yesterday.

They've named the two who died as 68-year-old Kevin Douglas Maulder and 67-year-old Patricia Anne Maulder.

The bodies were found following information provided to police by family members.
Yesterday police said they were investigating after being given information by family members just before 9am.

A forensic examination was taking place with the help of ESR

Police this afternoon said the matter has been referred to the coroner.

