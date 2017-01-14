Police not seeking anyone else over deaths of man and woman in Waipukurau

Source:
Police say they are not seeking anyone else in connection with the deaths of two people found at a residential address in Waipukurau yesterday.
They've named the two who died as 68-year-old Kevin Douglas Maulder and 67-year-old Patricia Anne Maulder.
Yesterday police said they were investigating after being given information by family members just before 9am.
A forensic examination was taking place with the help of ESR
Police this afternoon said the matter has been referred to the coroner.
