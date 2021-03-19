Police not seeking anyone else after man and woman stabbed to death at Epsom, Auckland property

Emergency services are at a property in the Auckland suburb of Epsom after a man and a woman were stabbed to death around midday.

Your playlist will load after this ad

There are a number of police officers and cars surrounding a property at The Drive in Epsom and a cordon has been placed around it.

Detective Inspector Scott Beard confirmed two more people at the property have been taken to hospital, one with superficial wounds and the other in critical condition. The former is currently in surgery.

Police were called to the scene at about 11.30am after reports of a stabbing incident where multiple people were injured, he said.

Police swarm property in Auckland’s Epsom amid reports of a violent incident Source: 1 NEWS

The two people who died were initially found with critical injuries. First aid was immediately given, but they died at the scene.

"Police are making a number of initial inquiries to establish what exactly has taken place."

Detective Beard says they are not looking for anyone else over the incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

“We acknowledge that today’s tragic incident will be concerning to the wider community.

“While the investigation is still in its early stages, we want to reassure the public that at this early stage we are not seeking anyone else in relation to this matter and we do not believe there is any wider risk to the community.”

When asked by media if those involved were family members he said it was too early to comment.

However, he added it "appears they were known to each other" and the person in hospital with superficial injuries is talking to police.

St John confirmed to 1 NEWS they were called to the scene shortly before 11.30am. Two ambulances were dispatched with a rapid response team.

Police at the scene of a stabbing incident in Epsom. Source: 1 NEWS

Officials at nearby Epsom Normal Primary School said they hadn't been made aware of any incidents.