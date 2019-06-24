Police negotiating with person after incident that sent Napier schools into lockdown



Police are negotiating with a person at a property on Alexander Ave in Napier after an incident that sent a handful of schools into lockdown.

In a statement Police told 1 NEWS they're "responding to an incident ... there are no report of injuries," after being called to the incident at 2.15pm.

Lockdowns for at least four schools because of the incident were lifted at around 3.45pm, police say.

Cordons remain in place on Alexander Avenue and the Armed Offenders Squad and Police Negotiation Team are in attendance.

A St John Ambulance spokesperson has confirmed there is an ambulance at the address on Alexander Avenue.

Police say residents who cannot return home can gather and keep warm at the Kings House Church on 190 Riverbend Road, opposite the entrance to the Pukemokimoki Marae.

Residents currently inside the cordons are asked to remain indoors until the incident is resolved.