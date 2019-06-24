TODAY |

Police negotiating with person after incident that sent Napier schools into lockdown

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Hawke's Bay
Crime and Justice


Police are negotiating with a person at a property on Alexander Ave in Napier after an incident that sent a handful of schools into lockdown.

In a statement Police told 1 NEWS they're "responding to an incident ... there are no report of injuries," after being called to the incident at 2.15pm.

Lockdowns for at least four schools because of the incident were lifted at around 3.45pm, police say.

Cordons remain in place on Alexander Avenue and the Armed Offenders Squad and Police Negotiation Team are in attendance.

A St John Ambulance spokesperson has confirmed there is an ambulance at the address on Alexander Avenue.

Police say residents who cannot return home can gather and keep warm at the Kings House Church on 190 Riverbend Road, opposite the entrance to the Pukemokimoki Marae.

Residents currently inside the cordons are asked to remain indoors until the incident is resolved.

Police are advising the public that there is no threat they're aware of. However the advise residents to remain vigilant and to call 111 if you see anything suspicious.

Police cordon at Neal Crescent, Napier.
Police cordon at Neal Crescent, Napier. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Hawke's Bay
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:25
'Not good enough' - Netball Australia's Maria Folau response slammed by legend
2
Police cordon at Neal Crescent, Napier.
Police negotiating with person after incident that sent Napier schools into lockdown
3
The sign was meant to read “baggage claim”.
'Balls up' of Te Reo Māori translation leads to sniggering at Bay of Islands’ new airport
4
Israel Folau's crowdfunding campaign to help finance his legal battle has been removed from the GoFundMe platform.
GoFundMe pulls Israel Folau's controversial fundraiser as he fights sacking from Rugby Australia
5
'I was $10.2 million richer' - Hamilton Powerball winner talks about the moment he knew he'd hit the jackpot
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
A file image of a police car at the scene of a crash.

Girl critically injured after being hit by car in Auckland
Grant Robertson.

Government moves to bring in banking deposit safety scheme, amid suggestions NZ could be vulnerable in a crisis
The New York City Pride Parade celebrating all lifestyle choices. Flags at the parade. The parade route was lined with tens-of thousands of spectators supporting the event.

New Zealanders' gender diversity to be better reflected in household surveys, Stats NZ says

'I was $10.2 million richer' - Hamilton Powerball winner talks about the moment he knew he'd hit the jackpot