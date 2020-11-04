Police name woman whose body was found in burning vehicle in South Auckland

Police have named Chontel Wiki-O’Brien, 23, as the woman whose body was found in a burning vehicle in Manurewa, South Auckland two weeks ago.

Chontel Wiki-O’Brien. Source: NZ Police

A 31-year-old man was charged with arson after the discovery of the Clendon woman's body on Alfriston Road on the morning of November 4.

"The investigation team are continuing to support Chontel's whānau and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time," Detective Inspector Chris Barry said.

Mitsubishi Outlander. Source: NZ Police

Police are continuing a homicide inquiry into the incident and today appealed for sightings of the white Mitsubishi Outlander involved.

"Police are particularly interested in sightings of the white Mitsubishi Outlander in the Manurewa and Takanini area leading up to Chontel's tragic death," Barry said.

The Mitsubishi had also been sighted in and around Weymouth during the day of November 3, as well as on Holmes Road in Manurewa and in an industrial area of Takanini, near Oakleigh Avenue, late on the night of November 3 and in the early hours of November 4, he said.

Anyone who may have seen the vehicle or who may have information regarding the circumstances of Wiki-O'Brien’s death is asked to contact police on 105 and quote the file number 201104/8333, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.