Police name woman found dead in Southland on Friday, prompting murder charge

Police have named the woman who was found dead at an address in Southland's Te Anau last week.

Source: 1 NEWS

The woman is Shirley Alaina Reedy, 52, of Balclutha. Her body was found on Friday 15 May.

A 52-year-old man has been charged with murder and appeared in the Invercargill District Court on Saturday 16 May.

Police say the man has been remanded in custody without plea until 9 June.

Ms Reedy knew the man charged with her murder and they were both only visiting Te Anau, police said.

READ MORE Man charged with murder after body of woman found at Southland address

Detective Sergeant Mark McCloy says police are not seeking anyone else in relation to Ms Reedy's death.

"We appreciate this incident has been unsettling for some local Te Anau residents," says Mr McCloy.