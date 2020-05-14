TODAY |

Police name woman found dead in Auckland home yesterday, sparking homicide investigation

Police have this evening named the woman found deceased at her Henderson address yesterday morning.

She was Angela Joy Smith, aged 49, of Auckland.

Police launched a homicide investigation after emergency services were called to the address on Great North Road in Henderson at around 1.30am.

"Angela’s family is understandably devastated by her death and we, along with victim support, are supporting them during this incredibly difficult time," police said tonight.

Police say the investigation into Ms Smith’s death is ongoing and are continuing two scene examinations at addresses on Great North Road and Norcross Avenue.

A post-mortem has been carried out and police are continuing an area canvas of the wider area.

"We are following lines of inquiry and speaking with a number of people in relation to this matter," a police spokesperson said. 

