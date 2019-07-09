TODAY |

Police name wanted criminal with gang connections as man found dead in Taranaki creek

The body found in a Taranaki creek on Saturday was Thomas Holland of New Plymouth, a wanted criminal with gang links, authorities revealed today.

At the time of his death, Holland, 25, was facing charges of violence and dishonesty.

Police are not treating his death as suspicious but are making inquiries. 

Stuff reported that Holland had links to the gang Uru Taha, also known as West Side, which has been established in Taranaki for nearly 20 years.

According to Stuff, armed officers surrounded a house in Waitara to find him on June 22.

A member of the public found the body shortly after 3pm in the Mangaotuku Stream behind Devon Intermediate School.

Police are seeking information from anyone who may have seen Holland in the past two weeks. He was last known to be in Spotswood in New Plymouth on June 24.

Anyone with information is urged to call police on 105 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

