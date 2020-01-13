Police name two people found dead after shooting near Castlepoint

The names of two people who died following a shooting near Castlepoint in Wairarapa yesterday have been released.

Police have confirmed they were 48-year-old woman Jody Ratima and 54-year-old man James Teddy.

Police said yesterday their deaths are being treated as suspicious and confirmed the two people were known to each other.

Both the man and woman are believed to have lived at the address, according to police.

A firearm was located at the address and police are not seeking any other weapons.

Yesterday police said no one else was being sought over the shooting but they were speaking with several people who also live at the house and witnessed the incident.

Investigations into the deaths are ongoing and a scene examination will continue today.