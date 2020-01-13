TODAY |

Police name two people found dead after shooting near Castlepoint

Source:  1 NEWS

The names of two people who died following a shooting near Castlepoint in Wairarapa yesterday have been released. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

The bodies of a man and a woman were found in the bedroom of a house near Castlepoint. Source: 1 NEWS

Police have confirmed they were 48-year-old woman Jody Ratima and 54-year-old man James Teddy.

Police said yesterday their deaths are being treated as suspicious and confirmed the two people were known to each other.

Both the man and woman are believed to have lived at the address, according to police. 

A firearm was located at the address and police are not seeking any other weapons.

Yesterday police said no one else was being sought over the shooting but they were speaking with several people who also live at the house and witnessed the incident.

READ MORE
Two people dead in shooting near Masterton

Investigations into the deaths are ongoing and a scene examination will continue today.

Post-mortem examinations on Ms Ratima and Mr Teddy will also take place today in Wellington. 

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:18
Kiwi op-shops drowning under deluge of unsellable junk
2
Police name two people found dead after shooting near Castlepoint
3
Dan Carter, Brodie Retallick both score for Japanese club Kobelco Steelers in season's first game
4
Cigarette packs hit nearly $40 each as NZ rings in new year with new tax hike
5
Whale dies after becoming stranded on Northland beach
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:37

Auckland cricket fan who racially abused England bowler Jofra Archer banned from attending matches for two years
00:52

Investigations underway into Auckland bus crash that ran over woman and baby
00:26

Search set to resume for body of Canterbury kayaker missing since Saturday

Person dies after being pulled from water at New Plymouth's Oakura Beach