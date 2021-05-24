TODAY |

Police name two men killed in Northland shooting on Monday

The two men who died in a shooting in Northland on Monday have been named.

The firearms incident in Awarua, west of Whangārei, left 50-year-old Kerikeri man Sean William Wright and 54-year-old Desmond Bullen dead.

“We acknowledge that this incident has shocked the local community and our sympathies are with the families of the deceased who we are continuing to provide support to,” a police spokesperson said.

The families of both men have requested privacy at this time to allow them to grieve for their loved ones, police said.

Police are investigating the deaths on behalf of the coroner.

