Police name two men who died after car, ute collided in Christchurch suburb

Police have named the two men who died following a collision between a car and a ute in the Christchurch suburb of Hornby on the weekend.

Two people died after a car and ute collided in the suburb of Hornby. Source: 1 NEWS

Mark Graham Nicholl, 30, and William John Clark, 29, both from Christchurch, were found dead at the scene on Saturday night.

Police say there were four people in the car and two other people injured in the crash remain in hospital, one in a serious condition.

Officers were called to the crash on Halswell Junction Road, near the intersection of Shands Road, about 7.40pm on Saturday.

Police are working to establish the full circumstances of the crash and the actions of any other vehicles involved.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact police by calling 105 and quoting file number 210926/0149 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

