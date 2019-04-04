Police name three young women who died in Hawke's Bay crash

Police have released the names of the three young women who died in a crash at Takapau on Tuesday.

Source: 1 NEWS

They were 18-year-old Julianna Hickey of Matamau, 18-year-old Sharrisse Tuaiti Perawiti Taputerangituatea (also known as Sharrisse Perawiti) of Dannevirke, and 17-year-old Anahera Tienda Kaa of Dannevirke.

All three were employees of Silver Fern Farms, a large employer in the area.

"Silver Fern Farms is very saddened to confirm that employees were involved in the road accident near Takapau. Our thoughts are with their families and our team at Takapau. We are supporting them through this tragic incident."

One of the women was also a student at Dannevirke High School, with the other two victims are past students of the school.

"Our school whānau are devastated with the loss of our students," the school wrote on Facebook yesterday.

"Our heartfelt sympathy goes to the whānau and our wider community."