Police name three-month-old girl killed in Northland crash

Source:  1 NEWS

Police have named three-month-old Crystal Mary Bryers as the baby who died in a Northland crash on Wednesday.

The three-month-old’s mother and brother were also in the vehicle at the time of the crash. Source: 1 NEWS

The girl from Kohukohu died after a car clipped a ditch and rolled on Kaitaia-Awaroa Road, in Ahipara, at around 1pm.

The baby's mother and her 10-year-old son were also in the car.

Police said the baby was in a rear-facing car seat in the front passenger seat at the time. 

"The positioning of that baby was probably not the best idea as it should have been the backseat, to be fair, but there was a child in the backseat already, and other property in that car," Sergeant Wally Broughton told 1 NEWS on Wednesday.

"Our thoughts and sympathies are with Crystal’s family at this extremely difficult time," police said in a statement today.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash.

The death has been referred to the coroner.

