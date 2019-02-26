TODAY |

Police name three men killed in roadside tragedy near Whakatāne

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
Accidents

Police have named the three men killed in a roadside tragedy near Whakatāne yesterday.

The men, all living in Rotorua, were 55-year-old Dudley Sole Raroa, 55-year-old David Reginald Te Wira Eparaima and Haki Graham Hiha, 40 years old.

The trio were working for Higgins when a truck ploughed into them on the side of State Highway 2 at Pikowai early yesterday afternoon.

The men were Dudley Sole Raroa and David Reginald Te Wira Eparaima, both 55, and 40-year-old Haki Graham Hiha. Source: 1 NEWS

Police confirmed that "the three people killed were not in a vehicle when they were hit" and were all road workers.

Fletcher Building chief executive Ross Taylor released a statement on the incident that claimed the lives of three employees.

"Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the families and friends of the three people who died and two who were injured in a traffic accident in the Bay of Plenty.

"Two of those who died were part of our Higgins business and one was a contractor working for us, while the two injured were contractors.

Four separate vehicles were involved in the crash on State Highway 2 near Pikowai. Source: 1 NEWS

"This is an absolute tragedy, and we are moving to offer our support to those affected and to our people in the area.

"We are working with police and other authorities to establish the circumstances around this accident," Mr Taylor said.

One of the first people at the scene of the crash told the NZ Herald about the devastating scene they witnessed.

"I came out to have a look, it was damage everywhere," said the man.

"People were actually throwing up on the road."

The crash occurred on State Highway 2 near Whakatāne, and has led to major delays. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
Accidents
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'Momma Doof' fined for hosting unlicensed parties for hundreds of teens at Christchurch barn
2
Man jailed for beating teen to death who squirted him with watergun
3
Dolphins (file picture).
More than a dozen dolphins die after stranding in Marlborough Sounds
4
They think someone in the community know what happened.
Four-week-old baby girl killed in Kaitaia named by police as homicide investigation continues
5
Woman and four-year-old boy missing in Wellington found safe and well
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:03
Canterbury District Commander superintendent John Price appeared emotional as he spoke to reporters about last night’s shooting.

'It tears at the very fabric of our society' - Police make emotional statement after man shoots at officers in Christchurch
00:24
There are reports a person has been shot following an incident in Christchurch’s Shirley.

Man shot by police in Christchurch gunfight wanted after cop cars twice fired upon at the weekend
01:29
People say they've been putting up with bad behaviour in the area for years.

'This was a senseless act of violence' - pair arrested over Māngere Bridge shooting

Man critically injured after being hit by car in Auckland