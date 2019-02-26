Police name three men killed in roadside tragedy near Whakatāne

Police have named the three men killed in a roadside tragedy near Whakatāne yesterday.

The men, all living in Rotorua, were 55-year-old Dudley Sole Raroa, 55-year-old David Reginald Te Wira Eparaima and Haki Graham Hiha, 40 years old.

The trio were working for Higgins when a truck ploughed into them on the side of State Highway 2 at Pikowai early yesterday afternoon.

Police confirmed that "the three people killed were not in a vehicle when they were hit" and were all road workers.

Fletcher Building chief executive Ross Taylor released a statement on the incident that claimed the lives of three employees.

"Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the families and friends of the three people who died and two who were injured in a traffic accident in the Bay of Plenty.

"Two of those who died were part of our Higgins business and one was a contractor working for us, while the two injured were contractors.

"This is an absolute tragedy, and we are moving to offer our support to those affected and to our people in the area.

"We are working with police and other authorities to establish the circumstances around this accident," Mr Taylor said.

One of the first people at the scene of the crash told the NZ Herald about the devastating scene they witnessed.

"I came out to have a look, it was damage everywhere," said the man.