Police name third victim in Wanaka helicopter crash

Department of Conservation worker Scott Theobold of Twizel was named by police today as the third victim of a horrific helicopter crash at Wanaka Airport yesterday.

Mr Theobold, 59, and Paul Hondelink, 63, who had 47 years of DOC experience, were the two staff on board the helicopter as well as pilot Nick Wallis, 38.

They were killed when the Hughes 500 crashed shortly after takeoff. They were taking part in the high-profile operation to reduce tahr numbers.

Mr Wallis is the brother of Matthew Wallis, who was killed in a helicopter crash on Lake Wanaka three months ago.



Southern District Commander Superintendent Paul Basham says he took part in a briefing at Alpine Helicopters lead by Nick Wallis' brother, Jonathan Wallis, and the broader Alpine team.

"DOC and the police were present and you get a sense of the impact of this event being involved in a meeting of that nature," he said.

"It's huge. I think it will be felt very deeply within the DOC team and deeply within the Alpine and aviation community, not only in Wanaka but further a field."

Mr Basham also said there was "nothing to suggest foul play", but acknowledged it will remain "a consideration" until all the facts are gathered.