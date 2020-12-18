TODAY |

Police name mother of four who was slain in Hamilton this week; Man charged with murder

Source:  1 NEWS

Police have named the woman who was allegedly murdered by a 34-year-old man in Hamilton on Wednesday.

Ngawai Kararaina Maria Himiona, 30, was found seriously injured at a property on Kentucky Crescent at 11.15pm Wednesday but died at the scene a short time later.

Police launched a homicide investigation following her death and inquiries are ongoing.

A Gofundme page was set up to raise money for the funeral costs.

“She leaves behind a beautiful family of three boys and one baby girl, as you can all imagine our family are in complete shock and shattered by this tragic event,” a message on the page read.

A 34-year-old man was arrested and charged with murder and wounds with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, police said in a statement.

He was due to appear in the Hamilton District Court yesterday morning. 

