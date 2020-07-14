TODAY |

Police name missing fisherman as search at Otago's Lake Wakatipu continues

The search for a missing fisherman at Otago's Lake Wakatipu in Glenorchy has continued today.

Fisherman Martin Peter Suttie was reported missing on Sunday afternoon Source: Supplied

Police have named the missing man as 37-year-old Martin Peter Suttie. He was reported missing on Sunday afternoon by a friend.

The police dive squad has been searching the lake area throughout today, with plans for a team of dive specialists from the HMNZS Matataua to help with the search tomorrow. 

Mr Suttie had been fishing near the shore when he was reported missing by a friend at around 3.20pm.

The friend had been fishing not far from where Mr Suttie was.

