Police name missing fisherman as search at Otago's Lake Wakatipu continues

The search for a missing fisherman at Otago's Lake Wakatipu in Glenorchy has continued today.
Fisherman Martin Peter Suttie was reported missing on Sunday afternoon Source: Supplied
Police have named the missing man as 37-year-old Martin Peter Suttie. He was reported missing on Sunday afternoon by a friend.
The police dive squad has been searching the lake area throughout today, with plans for a team of dive specialists from the HMNZS Matataua to help with the search tomorrow.
Mr Suttie had been fishing near the shore when he was reported missing by a friend at around 3.20pm.
The friend had been fishing not far from where Mr Suttie was.