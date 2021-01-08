TODAY |

Police name man stabbed to death at Northland pub

The man stabbed to death at a Northland pub has been named by police today as 22-year-old Bram Willems. 

A 14-year-old has been arrested following the death of a 22-year-old man outside the RoadRunner Tavern in Opua. Source: 1 NEWS

Officers found Willems outside the RoadRunner Tavern on Opua Paihia Main Road, State Highway 11, with critical stab wounds about 11pm on Thursday. 

Despite efforts from ambulance staff, the Ōkaihau man died on the way to hospital.

Yesterday, a 14-year-old boy was arrested and charged with murder in relation to the incident. He is due to appear in the Whangārei High Court on February 4.

Fourteen-year-old boy charged with murder after fatal stabbing at Northland pub

Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff McCarthy said the investigation into Willems’ death was continuing.

“We are reiterating our appeal for any information on both an incident in Kawakawa and sightings of a vehicle."

He said police were looking for sightings of a silver Toyota Altezza, registration MQE620, in the Kawakawa, Opua, or Kerikeri areas late on Thursday night and into Friday.

McCarthy also asked anyone who saw an altercation outside the Work and Income building on Kawakawa’s main street around 10pm on Thursday to contact police. 

Toyota Altezza, registration MQE620. Source: NZ Police

Anyone who may have taken photographs or filmed the incident is asked to upload it to the crew.nzpolice.org website.

Information can also be given to police on 105.

