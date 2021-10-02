TODAY |

Police name man killed in shooting in Avondale, Auckland

Police in a statement on Monday have named the man who died after being shot in Auckland’s Avondale on Saturday.

He was 28-year-old Mars Rakeem.

Police were called to reports of a firearms incident in Saintly Lane at 4.30am on 2 October.

When officers arrived they found Rakeem with a gunshot injury. He was taken to hospital in a serious condition but died a short time later.

Detective Inspector Lloyd Schmid said police are “supporting his family during this very distressing time”.

A 24-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Rakeem, in addition to charges for drug supply and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

A 20-year-old woman has also been charged with accessory after the fact of murder, drug supply and attempting to dissuade witnesses.

Man charged with murder after Avondale shooting

They were due to appear in Auckland District Court on Monday.

Police said they were not looking for anyone else in relation to the death, but investigations were ongoing.

“If you were at this address and we haven’t spoken to you, or you saw people and vehicles coming and going from it during this time, we strongly encourage you to come and talk to us," police said.

“The scene examination is continuing today in Saintly Lane and is expected to continue for some days yet."

Police are also asking for sightings of a black-coloured Honda Stream vehicle, registration HLL620.

“We believe this vehicle travelled from 19 Saintly Lane to nearby Rosebank Drive and we'd like to speak to anyone who may have seen it at about 4.30am,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 105 and quote file number 211002/1241.
 

