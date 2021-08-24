TODAY |

Police name man killed in Panmure 'altercation'

Source:  1 NEWS

Police have named the man who died after an "altercation" in Auckland's Panmure on Monday evening. 

Police cordons at the Panmure scene. Source: Breakfast

John Tofu Ioane, aged 52, from Favona, died at the Tripoli Rd scene, sparking a homicide investigation

A police spokesman said investigators continued to look into Ioane's death. 

A man had already been charged in connection with the incident and no-one else is being sought.

"Police and victim support are supporting Mr Ioane’s family at this difficult time."

New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Sydneysiders 'devastated' by young mum's Covid death
2
Big names missing as All Blacks pick 35-strong squad to travel to Australia
3
Auckland Intermediate student tests positive for Covid-19
4
Immigration NZ sorry after mum was separated from kids following husband's death
5
Expert lays out locked-down NZ's roadmap back to Level 1
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Concerns for welfare of missing teen with Aspergers
11:19

Robertson answers FAQs about Covid financial support

Countdown worker shares her self-isolation experience after Covid scare

Man dead after going diving for seafood in Northland