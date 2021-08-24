Police name man killed in Panmure 'altercation'

Police have named the man who died after an "altercation" in Auckland's Panmure on Monday evening.

Police cordons at the Panmure scene. Source: Breakfast

John Tofu Ioane, aged 52, from Favona, died at the Tripoli Rd scene, sparking a homicide investigation.

A police spokesman said investigators continued to look into Ioane's death.

A man had already been charged in connection with the incident and no-one else is being sought.