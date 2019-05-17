TODAY |

Police name man killed in Otara shooting

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice

Police have named the man killed in a shooting in Otara, Auckland on Friday.

He has been identified as Faaifo Siaosi, 23, also known as Joe.

On Friday police were called at about 2:50pm to an incident on Piako Street after reports of a shooting in the area.

Upon arrival, Mr Siaosi was located with a gunshot wound and died at the scene.

Flat Bush School and Flat Bush Kindergarten were temporarily put into lockdown over the incident.

The investigation team are appealing for sightings of a blue Holden Commodore, described as having tinted rear windows, between 2.30pm and 3.15pm on Friday.

"This vehicle was being driven erratically in that time period between the Ōtara, Manukau and Manurewa areas," says Acting Detective Inspector Vickers.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Operation Rye investigation team on 09 261 1321.

Crimestoppers can also be called anonymously on 0800 555 111.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    One person was injured in the incident which was reported just before 3pm. Source: 1 NEWS
    More From
    New Zealand
    Auckland
    Crime and Justice
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    Spice Girls singer Mel B rushed to hospital after losing sight in an eye
    2
    The Inland Revenue Department is under mounting pressure after a "perfect storm" of problems this week.
    Tax refund may be coming your way as IRD rolls out automatic tax assessments
    3
    One person was injured in the incident which was reported just before 3pm.
    Police name man killed in Otara shooting
    4
    Steve Hansen said Folau will be a big loss for the Wallabies ahead of the Rugby World Cup.
    'It's disappointing for Australia' - All Blacks coach on Israel Folau's axing
    5
    Two other worker's say the toxic culture at Oranga Tamariki is affecting their work.
    Father threatening to sue Oranga Tamariki over investigation
    MORE FROM
    New Zealand
    MORE
    Two other worker's say the toxic culture at Oranga Tamariki is affecting their work.

    Father threatening to sue Oranga Tamariki over investigation

    Convicted Russian agent Maria Butina appeals for money to pay US legal fees
    04:35
    Yellow chief experience officer Tracey Taylor joined Breakfast to discuss the goal.

    Kiwi digital marketing company looking to have 50/50 gender split by 2021
    00:34
    Simon Bridges says: “We do have to win Washington’s trust and attention”.

    National Party want to implement New Zealand-United States free trade agreement