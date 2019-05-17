Police name man killed in Otara shooting

Police have named the man killed in a shooting in Otara, Auckland on Friday.

He has been identified as Faaifo Siaosi, 23, also known as Joe.

On Friday police were called at about 2:50pm to an incident on Piako Street after reports of a shooting in the area.

Upon arrival, Mr Siaosi was located with a gunshot wound and died at the scene.

Flat Bush School and Flat Bush Kindergarten were temporarily put into lockdown over the incident.

The investigation team are appealing for sightings of a blue Holden Commodore, described as having tinted rear windows, between 2.30pm and 3.15pm on Friday.

"This vehicle was being driven erratically in that time period between the Ōtara, Manukau and Manurewa areas," says Acting Detective Inspector Vickers.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Operation Rye investigation team on 09 261 1321.