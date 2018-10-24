TODAY |

Police name man killed in microlight plane crash near Twizel

Source:  1 NEWS

Police have named the person killed in a microlight plane crash near Twizel yesterday afternoon.

Source: 1 NEWS

He was 60-year-old Trevor Lawrence Shadbolt, of Pukaki.

Yesterday, police said they were alerted that the plane was overdue at around 4.45pm.

Shortly after 5pm there was a report that it had crashed south east of the Pukaki spillway, east of Twizel, in South Canterbury.

The Civil Aviation Authority is investigating what caused the crash.

Mr Shadbolt's death would be referred to the coroner, police said.

New Zealand
Accidents
Christchurch and Canterbury
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:30
Kiwis prop Waerea-Hargreaves refuses post-match embrace with Warriors forward after pair's running battle
2
Thousands return home, but are there enough jobs to go around?
3
Prince Harry, Meghan sue over photo of son at California home
4
Man charged over damaging Queenstown apartment after wild night of partying with Highlanders players
5
'A premeditated and planned attempt to break the law' - Alleged absconders jumped fence in attempt to see dead relative
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

NZTA delays decision about rules for people to ride on footpath until after election
02:12

Growing demand from families in need sees orders increase for fish scraps
01:53

Lockdown wine gets the taste test at national competition
02:16

Thousands return home, but are there enough jobs to go around?