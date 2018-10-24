Police name man killed in microlight plane crash near Twizel

Police have named the person killed in a microlight plane crash near Twizel yesterday afternoon.
Source: 1 NEWS
He was 60-year-old Trevor Lawrence Shadbolt, of Pukaki.
Yesterday, police said they were alerted that the plane was overdue at around 4.45pm.
Shortly after 5pm there was a report that it had crashed south east of the Pukaki spillway, east of Twizel, in South Canterbury.
The Civil Aviation Authority is investigating what caused the crash.
Mr Shadbolt's death would be referred to the coroner, police said.