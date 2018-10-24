Police name man killed in microlight plane crash near Twizel

Police have named the person killed in a microlight plane crash near Twizel yesterday afternoon.

He was 60-year-old Trevor Lawrence Shadbolt, of Pukaki.

Yesterday, police said they were alerted that the plane was overdue at around 4.45pm.

Shortly after 5pm there was a report that it had crashed south east of the Pukaki spillway, east of Twizel, in South Canterbury.

The Civil Aviation Authority is investigating what caused the crash.