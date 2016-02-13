 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Police name man killed in fatal Rotorua motorcycle crash

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Accidents

Police have released the name of the person who died in a motorcycle crash in Rotorua earlier this week.

Police car
Police car Source: 1 NEWS

The man was 47-year-old Thomas Hunuhunu of Rotorua.

Police were called to a crash on Deven Street West around 2am on Thursday morning after a motorcycle collided with a tree.

The motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the crash and the driver died at the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit is still investigating the fatal accident.

Topics
New Zealand
Accidents
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:14
The girl is Hannah Papps, who lives in Melbourne with her New Zealand parents.
Kiwi schoolgirl has left leg amputated after surviving September shark attack in Queensland
2
Singer Michael Buble retiring, says son's cancer diagnosis made him no longer 'have the stomach' for public life
3
One person died after an accident near Devils Staircase.
One person dead after fatal collision between car and bus near Queenstown
4
Part 1 of the extended interview with Education Minister Chris Hipkins and Corin Dann.
Education Minister announces $10.5 million funding as part of plan to address teacher shortage
5
Kirsty Bourke of the Hawera Cinema says restaurants and clubs have had dress codes for years and no one complained.
West Auckland church using movie theatre for services
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
03:07
An unusual photo with a love letter on the back has been found in an old attic at the Christchurch Arts Centre.

Search on for mystery woman in recently discovered Christchurch love letter
03:57
If you want to taste something a little more exotic this summer, try this.

The Great NZ Sausage Competition decides the people's choice winner - so what makes a great snarler?
02:39
A 100 per cent interest and fees cap is among moves to stop the vulnerable spiralling into debt.

Solo mum with $30k debt not a unique case, budget advisor says

Coroner finds young man killed in Lower Hutt was behind wheel, intoxicated, in smash

Drug testing legalisation at NZ festivals on the cards

rnz.co.nz
Topics
New Zealand
Arts and Culture

The Government is considering legalising drug-testing services at festivals.

A community organisation, Know Your Stuff, said the law hindered people's access to pill testing at events, which put users at risk.

Its managing director Wendy Allison said section 12 of the Misuse of Drugs Act made it a criminal offence to permit a venue to be used for drug consumption, so the presence of pill testing would demonstrate that the event organisers knew that people use drugs.

"Section 12 was never intended to prevent harm reduction services from happening at events."

"An unintended consequence of the Section has been to deter event organisers from providing harm reduction services such as pill testing, removing this barrier is an obvious step towards keeping people safe."

Health Minister David Clark said the coalition Government was dealing with drug use as a health and harm reduction issue.

"In light of this, I've had initial discussions with the Justice Minister about 'drug checking' services.

"Through him, I've asked for advice on the legislative and criminal justice issues around such services."

rnz.co.nz- Chris Bramwell

Johann Hari, who spent several years researching drug use, addiction and treatment for his book, says we’ve misunderstood addiction.
Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Arts and Culture
TODAY'S
TOP STORIES
Image released by police of the offender from the Queen Street Pharmacy aggravated robbery.
Wellington pharmacy robbed at knife-point twice in less than a week
Motocross rider injured after riding off 30-metre bank in North Island
One person has died in the rural area of Selwyn this afternoon.
Police confirm firearm involved in Christchurch homicide as scene examination gets underway
The 23-year-old was a key figure in the stunning 26-24 win over the Kangaroos.
Watch: Proud friends, whānau perform passionate haka to honour Dallin Watene-Zelezniak after first win as Kiwis captain
One person died after an accident near Devils Staircase.
One person dead after fatal collision between car and bus near Queenstown

Tertiary students tackle social, cultural and environmental issues in dazzling Auckland light show

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Arts and Culture

Unitec Institute of Technology is using innovative electric vehicle technology to power students’ light installations at this year’s GLOW@Artweek festival on Devonport’s Windsor Reserve.

Unitec partnered with Auckland energy company Vector for the light show where installations by students look at different issues in society.

The festival also prides itself on being environmentally friendly, with energy being taken from two Nissan Leaf G2 electric cars to provide the power needed to run the nine different light projects.

The cars act as a rechargeable and mobile renewable energy source for the duration of the festival.

Vector’s New Technology Lead, Moonis Vegdani, says, “Two-way EV chargers are an example of the future of energy. They basically transform electric vehicles into mobile storage batteries, enabling energy to be charged or discharged anywhere there is a two-way charger. It’s perfect for a temporary light installation such as GLOW@Artweek.”

Nine teams of second-year Unitec Architecture students designed a diverse range of interactive light installations on Devonport’s Windsor Reserve for the event, working to a zero-waste, zero-budget brief.

Students sought sponsorship for their designs, which also featured a range of sustainable materials.

"Sustainability is a key factor in the design and construction of the students’ works and having access to an alternative, rechargeable power source in a large-scale outdoor venue is extremely exciting," Unitec Architecture lecturer Ainsley O'Connell said. 

Devonport came to life thanks to the work of Unitec architecture students in “Glow”. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Arts and Culture
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
Cromwell was known as the fruit bowl of Central Otago, submitter Irene Margaret Wallace pointed out.
Submissions reopen for controversial Central Otago development plan
One person died after an accident near Devils Staircase.
One person dead after a collision between car and bus near Queenstown
Motocross rider injured after riding off 30-metre bank in North Island
Image released by police of the offender from the Queen Street Pharmacy aggravated robbery.
Wellington pharmacy robbed at knife-point twice in less than a week
Māori police officers in Auckland are running cultural competency training sessions.
Cultural competency training hopes to bring down crime rates

Five rare kiwi chicks fighting fit for release in Southland

rnz.co.nz
Topics
New Zealand

Five rare kiwi chicks will be released back into their Southland home now they are heavy enough to fight off stoats alone.

The Haast Tokoeka Kiwi is the rarest kiwi, with a wild population of between 400 and 500 birds.

The chicks were raised in a kiwi creche on predator-free Rona Island in Lake Manapouri.

Department of Conservation South Westland senior ranger Inge Bolt said the island had kept the birds safe from stoats, which would kill most kiwi before they became adults.

"Only Haast tokoeka, which have reached a weight of 1.6kg, will make the final move back to their place of birth. At this weight, they are better able to fend off attack from stoats."

It took many people, organisations and volunteers to raise kiwi to an age where they could be returned to their home.

Without their work, the wild population of Haast Tokoeka kiwi would be significantly lower, Ms Bolt said.

"It's a really important thing that we step in and do what we can at this stage, we're trying to find out more as we go so that we can better understand the species, and the more that we understand them, the better we can help them."

The chicks will be released next week.

rnz.co.nz

Close up of a kiwi bird a flightless bird endemic to New Zealand.
Kiwi. Source: istock.com
Topics
New Zealand

'New Zealand's space industry personified' – an exclusive look inside Rocket Lab's new Auckland factory

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Space
Auckland

He's a man who's spent plenty of time on spaceships, so it's no surprise that actor William Shatner, who played Captain Kirk on Star Trek, scored himself an invite to Rocket Lab's new factory in Auckland yesterday.

But as entertaining as Shatner is, Seven Sharp opted for an exclusive behind-the-scenes look with a man who thrilled us six weeks ago with his animated explanation of lightning.

Professor Craig Rodger took over reporting duties from Seven Sharp’s Michael Holland to take us through "New Zealand's space industry personified". 

To find out more about Rocket Lab's "magical moment", click on the video above.

Once up to speed it’s hoped the Mt Wellington factory will build a new Electron rocket every week. Source: Seven Sharp
Topics
New Zealand
Space
Auckland