Police name man killed in Auckland suburb of Mt Eden

Police have released the name of a man found dead in the Auckland suburb of Mt Eden on Saturday, May 18.

He has been named as 21-year-old Brendon Hamilton.

An 18-year-old woman has appeared in court charged with his murder after his body was discovered at a property on Dominion Road in the early hours of Saturday morning.

She was supported by family members at the Auckland District Court yesterday and her appearance was delayed so she could have time to speak with a lawyer.

There was no application for bail, meaning she will be kept in custody until her next appearance at the High Court in Auckland next month.

The court has ordered there to be no publication of the woman's identity.

At times, the she wiped tears as she stood in the dock.

Family in court yelled support and "love you" as the woman left the courtroom.

    Police say the body of the 21-year-old victim was discovered at a residential property early Saturday. Source: 1 NEWS
