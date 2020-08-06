Police name man found dead on road near Thames as murder charge laid

Police have named the man found dead on a road near Thames as their homicide investigation continues.

He was Bayden Williams, aged 20, of Tairua.

Mr Williams' body was found on Kopu-Hikuai Road on Wednesday.

A 23-year-old man appeared in Hamilton District Court yesterday, charged with murder, and has been remanded in custody.

Police are still appealing for sightings of two vehicles on Kopu-Hikuai Road on Wednesday between 6pm and 7.30pm - a dark green 1997 Jaguar xJ6 Saloon and a silver 2003 Mazda Bounty double cab ute.