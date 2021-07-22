TODAY |

Police name man found dead in Wellington home on Thursday

Police have today named the man whose body was found in a Wellington home on Thursday.

Police investigating after a person was found dead in a home in Strathmore, Wellington, just before noon. Source: 1 NEWS

He was 70-year-old Richard Martin Wallace, Detective Senior Sergeant Peter Middlemiss said today in a statement.

Wallace was found dead in his Strathmore Park home just before noon.

His death is still being treated as unexplained and an investigation into the circumstances is ongoing.

Police will continue with a scene examination in the area today, Middlemiss said.

Anyone with information has been avised to contact police via 105, quoting file number 210722/6922, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

The death in Strathmore is currently being treated as unexplained. Source: 1 NEWS

