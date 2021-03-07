TODAY |

Police name man found dead in burning car in Auckland

The man found dead in a burning car in Auckland's Flat Bush has been named by police this morning.

Police were called to the scene on Chapel Road, in Flat Bush, last night. Source: 1 NEWS

Detective Senior Sergeant Natalie Nelson said he was 26-year-old Kunal Khera, of Manukau.

"Police have been in contact with Mr Khera’s family in India and are supporting them as best we can," she said.

"Our deepest thoughts and sympathies are with them at this difficult time."

Emergency services were called to a car fire on Chapel Road, in Flat Bush, at 8.10pm on Saturday.

Nelson said the death is still being treated as unexplained, and that police are continuing to make inquiries into what happened.

