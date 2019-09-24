TODAY |

Police name man who died following Lime scooter accident in Auckland

Police have named the man who died in an accident involving a Lime e-scooter last week.

Toben John Hunt, aged 23, died after falling off a Lime Scooter on Westhaven Drive on Monday 16 September.

Jeff Young was driving behind the Lime scooter user when the accident unfolded in front of him.

"He ended up veering off to the left of road to the right a little, potentially looking over his shoulder - not too sure, but certainly it locked up and the rear wheel lifted, he went flying over the handle bars and he landed somewhere just out here," he told 1 NEWS.

Auckland councillor Christine Fletcher, who is currently running to be deputy mayor, said she was told by an eyewitness that a Lime representative was at the scene very quickly and removed the scooter that was ridden by the victim.

Lime has told Auckland Council that they have undertaken a "thorough inspection" of the scooter in question, and that there were no mechanical faults.

A 23-year-old man died four days after the September 16 accident. Source: 1 NEWS

"We are co-operating fully with the authorities on their investigation and this includes providing the scooter and its data to them," said Lauren Mentjox, public affairs manager of Lime NZ.

Toben John Hunt. Source: Supplied
