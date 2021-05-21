Police name man who died after 'incident' at Manukau Custody Unit

Police have on Monday morning named the man who died at Auckland's Middlemore Hospital after "an incident" in the Manukau Custody Unit on August 30.

He was 21-year-old Auckland man Jaye Taueli.

"Police continue to ensure there is support available for his family," Counties Manukau District Commander Superintendent Jill Rogers said in a statement.

"A number of investigations into the circumstances surrounding Mr Taueli's death remain ongoing."

Last week, Rogers said the man was taken to the Manukau Custody Unit for breaching his electronically monitored bail.

He behaved erratically while at the custody unit, including trying to injure himself in his cell, police said at the time.

The man was taken to Middlemore Hospital but died on August 31.