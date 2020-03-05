TODAY |

Police name inmate killed in alleged attack at Auckland prison, launch murder inquiry

Source:  1 NEWS

A murder investigation has been launched into the death of inmate Blake John Lee, 26, who police said was killed last night as the result of an attack by another inmate.  

Your playlist will load after this ad

Corrections say the prisoner was injured in a yard fight before he died. Source: 1 NEWS

Lee, who is from Rotorua, was found fatally injured in the yard at Auckland's Paremoremo prison, according to Department of Corrections' chief custodial officer Neil Beales.

Police say they were called to the incident shortly after 3pm after reports one person had initially sustained serious injuries. 

While staff attempted to provide medical assistance, he died on scene.

Mr Beales told 1 NEWS the alleged attacker has since been placed in direct segregation in the prison's management unit. 

"Corrections will also carry out a full investigation, and will ensure all evidence, including CCTV footage, is provided to police," he said. 

New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:21
Steel mill alerts employees that NZ's latest coronavirus victim is an employee
2
'The tears are falling' - Former Green Party co-leader Jeanette Fitzsimons dies
3
Prince Harry and Meghan dazzle as they step out for final joint public engagement before quitting royal duties
4
Banks pull out of tomorrow's Wellington International Pride Parade
5
Immigration health rules hit new parents: 'Not having any whānau here broke us'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Jacinda Ardern, Green Party pay tribute to 'environmental movement steward' Jeanette Fitzsimons
00:56

Banks pull out of tomorrow's Wellington International Pride Parade

Gun reforms: Government split over second phase of legislation
00:25

Man charged with murder, two days after person found stabbed to death in Christchurch