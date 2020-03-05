Police name inmate killed in alleged attack at Auckland prison, launch murder inquiry

A murder investigation has been launched into the death of inmate Blake John Lee, 26, who police said was killed last night as the result of an attack by another inmate.

Lee, who is from Rotorua, was found fatally injured in the yard at Auckland's Paremoremo prison, according to Department of Corrections' chief custodial officer Neil Beales.

Police say they were called to the incident shortly after 3pm after reports one person had initially sustained serious injuries.

While staff attempted to provide medical assistance, he died on scene.

Mr Beales told 1 NEWS the alleged attacker has since been placed in direct segregation in the prison's management unit.