Police name Hamilton man who died at scene after reports of assault last week

Police have today named the man who died following reports of an assault at a Hamilton address last week as local man Deiderick John Grant.

A homicide investigation was launched after Mr Grant, also known as DJ, died on Slim Street, in Bader, just before 6pm on Friday, police said in an earlier statement. 

Police were called to the home on Slim Street, where the 57-year-old was found to have sustained critical injuries before later dying at the scene.  

Homicide investigation launched after man dies at Hamilton property

The investigation into Mr Grant's death is ongoing, Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Greene said today in a statement.

Police investigating Hamilton homicide seek sighting information from public

Police are currently following lines of inquiry and speaking with a number of people in relation to his death, Mr Greene said.

